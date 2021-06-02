Miami dad takes 10-year-old son to do ‘paint ball drive-by.’ Boy is shot by scared resident

Sargent explains, "As the Biden Administration increasingly resists pressure to release various documents that would shed light on the depths of Donald Trump's corruption, you'll be hearing a key excuse a lot: We need to restore normalcy. It's a terrible excuse. And we shouldn't stand for it."

Democrats in Congress, Sargent notes, are feeling "increasingly pessimistic" that Biden's administration "will release some highly sought documents that would help settle some big unanswered questions involving the former president."

"Helping conceal Trump's misdeeds from public view will not restore normalcy," Sargent argues. "The opposite is true: Lack of transparency will help prevent a restoration of normalcy. That is, it will help prevent a restoration of normalcy we should actually value."

The DOJ, Sargent notes, is "under pressure to release a legal memo detailing Attorney General William P. Barr's 'rationale' for not charging Trump, after the special counsel examining the Russia scandal documented that Trump likely committed extensive criminal obstruction of justice" — and House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal has been "suing for the release of Trump's tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service."

"In both cases," Sargent observes, "the Biden Administration is resisting. The group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is suing to get the Justice Department memo, and after a federal judge ordered its release, the department indicated it would appeal. Meanwhile, the IRS still won't release Trump's tax returns. Neal recently told CNN he's still pursuing them, and negotiations with the Administration are ongoing over a possible deal."

For his column, Sargent interviewed Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. And Bookbinder, like Sargent, disagrees with the Biden Administration's let's-move-on approach to the Trump era — which, according to Bookbinder, brought "a fundamental corrupting of the federal government for the benefit and advancement of a president."

Bookbinder told Sargent, "If you don't find out what happened and get some accountability, you're not going to deter that kind of thing from happening again…. The effort to cover for Trump and avoid accountability is ongoing. We can't have normalcy without establishing what happened — and consequences for it."