Miami dad takes 10-year-old son to do ‘paint ball drive-by.’ Boy is shot by scared resident
A 10- year-old Florida boy was shot after police say he fired paint balls into a crowd in Opa-locka, Fla.. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

MIAMI — Police say a 10-year-old boy approached his father with an unusual request: Could he take him to do a drive-by shooting in Opa-locka with a paint gun? The father, 26-year-old Michael Williams, agreed, detectives say. Williams’ van pulled up to the house on Rutland Street, and the boy began to shoot paint balls into the crowd, where some other young people were gathering in the front yard. But the resident, Gregory Barns, believed “he and his family were under attack” — and squeezed off one round with a real gun, wounding the boy on Sunday night, according to police. Williams has now be...