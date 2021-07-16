Miami Democrats, progressives and Black Lives Matter torn on Cuba protests response
Hundreds of people participate in a community-wide rally in support of freedom in Cuba at the Cuban Memorial at Miami's Tamiami Park, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. - Michael Laughlin/TNS

MIAMI – For four days, the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida deliberated and drafted a statement in response to historic anti-regime protests in Cuba. On Thursday, the organization made its position public. The statement didn’t include support for the protests or call out violence from the Cuban military and police. Instead, it focused on a call to end the U.S. embargo. “The DPCF demands the one thing that the United States has within its power to do right now that we know will immediately and measurably improve the lives of the Cuban people suffering on the island: President Biden, lif...