Miami makes bid to host 2028 Republican National Convention

Trump has been ranting for the past several weeks that his actions over the past 15 years were just "fringe benefits" that all companies do. It doesn't, however, mean that it is legal.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace after the verdict was announced, Cohen explained that he was shocked that Allen "Weisselberg has been less than truthful, despite the potential consequences of a lengthy prison sentence."

Weisselberg made was that he would tell the truth and if he didn't, he would be sent to prison for much longer than just a few months. Testifying before the court, Weisselberg refused to cooperate and did not fully implicate Donald Trump. Weisselberg even went so far as to say that he was the one responsible for the fringe benefits. The jury, however, found that Weisselberg was lying, finding the Trump Org. guilty of a company-wide conspiracy.

Cohen also mentioned the recently renewed investigation in Alvin Bragg's Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

He explained that he's spoken with the DA's office more than a dozen times and that it has made Trump "very nervous."

"Without getting into the specifics, I don't think it's right for the case, especially as it looks like there might be a case being brought. I can tell you he should be very uncomfortable. Alvin Bragg to have looking at this new attorney Matthew Colangelo, he really should be quite concerned," Cohen closed.

See the interview below: