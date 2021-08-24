Michael Avenatti’s embezzlement case ruled a mistrial
Michael Avenatti is seen outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan federal courthouse on Oct. 8, 2019, in New York. - Alec Tabak/New York Daily News/TNS

Michael Avenatti’s embezzlement case resulted in a mistrial Tuesday after a California judge determined evidence wasn’t turned over. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said prosecutors failed to provide financial evidence to Avenatti, but also said he didn’t find reason to believe the prosecutors had purposefully committed an offense, Los Angeles news station KTTV reported. Another trial date is now slated to take place Oct. 12. The trial centered on allegations that Avenatti, 50, took money from clients as he faced financial issues. He is also accused of using the money on himself, according ...