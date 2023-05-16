Christian nationalists celebrate Trump's call to bring controversial fringe figure back to the White House

Donald Trump’s call to reinstate a fringe figure from his administration has thrilled Christian nationalists, The Daily Beast reports.

The former president was campaigning in Iowa over the weekend when he called into a ReAwaken America event held at his Trump National Doral Miami resort suggesting that if he wins the 2024 presidential election, he would reinstate former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Flynn, who has emerged as a leading figure of the Christian nationalist and QAnon movements, held up his phone with Trump on the other end to a microphone as Trump said: “General, you just have to stay healthy because we’re bringing you back.

“We’re gonna bring you back.”

Flynn resigned after a brief stint early in the Trump administration after allegations surfaced that he held improper communications with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

He initially pleaded guilty to charges that he made false statements to the FBI but subsequently withdrew his plea and was later pardoned by Trump.

Flynn, who has publicly sworn an oath associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory, played a key role in the Stop the Steal movement and asserted his Fifth Amendment privilege under questioning over the assault on the Capitol.