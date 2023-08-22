Michigan apple orchard that refused to hold same-sex weddings wins court victory against city
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan apple orchard that was denied participation in a city farmers market for refusing to hold same-sex wedding ceremonies has won its case against the city of East Lansing in federal court, six years after filing its lawsuit. Federal District Judge Paul Maloney ruled Monday that East Lansing's actions against Country Mill Farms, in Charlotte, constituted a violation of the free exercise clause. "The city's decision to exclude Country Mill Farms from the 2017 East Lansing Farmer's Market constituted a burden on plaintiffs' religious beliefs," Maloney wrote. "Plaintiffs w...