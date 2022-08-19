Michigan judge to rule Friday on preliminary injunction to block abortion law
PONTIAC, Mich. — An Oakland County Circuit judge said he will rule Friday morning on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request for a preliminary injunction against letting county prosecutors bring charges in abortion cases under Michigan's 1931 law. Judge Jacob Cunningham has heard from five medical professionals and lawyers from both sides of the argument over two days on whether a preliminary injunction is needed to stop county prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 law banning abortion in all but cases in which the pregnant woman’s life is in jeopardy. Whitmer obtained a temporary restraining order after ...