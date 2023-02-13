Michigan man convicted of threatening to kill Biden
DETROIT — A Northern Michigan man with a history of threatening Democratic politicians pleaded guilty Monday to threatening to kill President Joe Biden by bombing the White House. Timothy Heath Findlay, 49, of Prescott, a small village east of West Branch, is accused of leveling the threat April 28, the day Biden asked Congress for $33 billion to support Ukraine. At the time, Findlay was being held at the Arenac County Jail in an unrelated case when he mailed a letter threatening Biden, his wife, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and others. Findlay wrote that when he leaves custody, he and others "are go...