Michigan school shooting suspect to remain in adult jail, judge rules
Defendant Ethan Crumbley appears via remote video conference for his monthly placement hearing on Thursday, April 21, 2022. - Oakland County/Oakland County/TNS

PONTIAC, Mich. — A judge has again ordered Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to remain in the Oakland County Jail as he awaits his trial. Crumbley, 16, is charged with killing four fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher after opening fire at the high school Nov. 30. He is charged with 24 felonies and faces life in prison if convicted. To be kept in the adult jail as a juvenile, Crumbley is required by law to have a placement hearing every 30 days. Crumbley, his attorneys and an assistant prosecutor appeared via Zoom Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Court J...