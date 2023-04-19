Michigan Senate passes 'red flag' legislation allowing for gun seizures from at-risk owners
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images North America/TNS

LANSING, Mich. — A bill that would allow Michigan police agencies to seize guns owned by those deemed a threat to themselves or others passed the state Senate Wednesday and is headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk for final approval. The Senate voted along party lines 20-17 for the "red flag" proposal, which is a final piece of Democratic lawmakers' initial response to a Feb. 13 mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University that left three students dead and five injured. Last week, Whitmer, a Democrat, signed legislation to expand background check requirements for firearm purchases...