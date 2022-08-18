Michigan white supremacist group leader sentenced for terrorizing family, AG's office says
US-NEWS-MICH-WHITESUPREMACIST-MCT. - Washtenaw County Sheriff/Washtenaw County Sheriff/TNS

DETROIT — The leader of a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government has been resentenced for terrorizing a Dexter family, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. Justen Watkins "used intimidation tactics at a family's home and posted messages to other The Base members targeting the home," according to a press release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office. Nessel said in 2020 that Watkins and Alfred Gorman terrorized a Dexter family, sharing their home address with The Base members and trying to intimidate the couple. He was s...