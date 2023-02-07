Microsoft packs Bing search engine, Edge browser with AI in big challenge to Google

"It's the House," Zinke said, as if he meant it was expected. "The House, the body, and I think some of the members express their disappointment or disagreements. But I'm always respectful. That's just how I was brought up. I choose — I will agree or disagree, but I will not be disagreeable."

Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) told Raw Story, "You should never do that sort of stuff," when asked about members yelling.

"When he did come out and say the bit about, 'we're trying to cut Social Security,' that drew a round of boos, and I thought that was pretty fair, you know?" Said LaMalfa. "But the catcalling... that ain't really right. I mean, I understand the frustration. But that isn't really how you conduct the business of the institution."

To Biden's point, Sen. Rick Scott's (R-FL) Republican Senate plan called for cuts to Social Security and Medicare, as Bloomberg reported in Oct. 2022.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) claimed that things were just as raucous during Donald Trump's administration.

"There were times when two Democrats stood up and turned their backs. Of course, Nancy Pelosi ripped up his speech," said Hawley. "I think, 'reap what you sow.'"

When asked if he thought Biden came in to pick a fight with Republicans, he said, "Oh, no." When asked if Republicans came in to pick a fight with Biden, it was another story.

"Well, from the two State of the Unions I saw, it was a tense atmosphere," said Hawley, noting he applauds if he agrees and sits when he doesn't.

Democrat Brian Schatz (D-HI) was more direct in his criticism of the so-called "catcalling," telling Raw Story, "I expected it to be slightly worse than that. I think people don’t quite understand how much more whacky this crew is than any Congress in recent history. These people are out of their minds… they’re bonkers.”