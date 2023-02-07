Microsoft packs Bing search engine, Edge browser with AI in big challenge to Google

By Jeffrey Dastin REDMOND, Wash. (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp is revamping its Bing search engine and Edge Web browser with artificial intelligence, the company said on Tuesday, signaling its ambition to retake the lead in consumer technology markets where it has fallen behind. The maker of the Windows operating system is staking its future on AI through billions of dollars of investment as it directly challenges Alphabet Inc's Google. The Redmond, Washington, company once dominated the technology world, but it has lost the lead position in the search and browser markets to Google. Working with t...