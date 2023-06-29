Microsoft president goes to Europe to shape AI regulation debate

By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Microsoft President Brad Smith on Thursday talked up the benefits of regulating artificial intelligence and how the U.S. software giant can help, reiterating a message to a Brussels audience that he delivered in Washington last month. Together with Twitter-owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Smith has sought to court regulators and lawmakers with calls for regulating AI, a technology that has drawn massive public interest with the arrival of Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT. Big Tech has shared suggestions on how best to regulate AI, which could help to blunt s...