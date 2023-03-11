Pfizer receives FDA approval for migraine nasal spray, claims pain relief in 15 minutes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a nasal spray developed by Pfizer as a means to quickly treat the painful symptoms associated with suffering a migraine. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a nasal spray developed by Pfizer as a means to quickly treat the painful symptoms associated with suffering a migraine.
The drug, Zavzpret, also known as zavegepant, was approved on Thursday for the treatment of acute migraines with or without an aura in adults. It’s expected to launch in July, Reuters reported.