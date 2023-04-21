Migrant crisis has ‘destroyed’ NYC, Mayor Adams claims ahead of meeting with top Biden aides
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is pictured in Times Square in October. - Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams charged Friday that New York City is getting “destroyed” by the federal government’s failure to contain the nation’s migrant crisis — a thinly-veiled broadside against President Joe Biden delivered just hours before Adams was set to meet with White House officials about the matter. Adams, who claimed earlier this week that Biden has “failed” the city by not providing more migrant-related financial assistance, leveled the latest jab against the president in remarks at the African American Mayors Association’s annual conference in Washington, D.C. Appearing on a panel...