Mike Huckabee's bizarre new children’s book might ignite Trump's rage

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) is likely to ruffle former President Donald Trump's feathers with the release of his new book.

According to a new analysis published by HuffPost, the former president may not be pleased with the content of the book as it appears to be another sign of Trump's declining popularity among far-right religious voters.

"Huckabee’s 'The Kids Guide to Ron DeSantis' appears to offer a glowing take on the Florida governor, a potential 2024 rival to Trump who is already beating the former president in some polls," HuffPost's Ed Mazza wrote.

He added, "Trump is reportedly unhappy with former protege DeSantis as a result and likely to be less-than-thrilled with Huckabee’s claim that DeSantis 'may be our next Commander-in-Chief,' as the ad below shows:"

The release of the book comes as Huckabee's daughter, current Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders made headlines over the weekend when she refused to publicly endorse Trump's 2024 presidential bid.

Mazza also noted, "The elder Huckabee’s side hustle has been hawking right-wing children’s books, including one that lavishes praise on Trump, one that pushes the notion that the United States is a Christian nation, and a series of Bible-based books."

The group of voters Huckabee's books appeal to haven't been as enthusiastic about Trump's announcement of his next presidential bid. And Trump recently shared a critical opinion of evangelicals insisting they haven't been loyal enough to him. The former president's remarks came as many well-known evangelicals have expressed apprehension about him running for office again.

Although Huckabee's new book has garnered attention, the publishing company behind the piece addressed the speculation. In a statement to The Daily Beast, a spokesperson for Huckabee's publisher EverBright Media said the book is “by no means an endorsement of Governor DeSantis from the company or Governor Huckabee or anybody else.”

The spokesperson also offered an explanation for DeSantis being selected. He insisted that DeSantis is “just the first of many people who are becoming prominent players on the national stage that Americans are evaluating and wondering about.”