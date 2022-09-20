Mike Pompeo appears to push back against Trump: 'No one' gets to keep classified documents
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking with attendees at the 2021 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently shared a critical assessment of former President Donald Trump while speaking about the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) search of Mar-a-Lago.

On Sunday, September 18, Pompeo delivered a speech at the Israel Heritage Foundation's dinner event in New York City. At one point during his speech, he touched on the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation into classified documents Trump had allegedly taken from the White House.

On August 8, the FBI conducted a search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Fla. The search led to agents confiscating more than a dozen boxes of documents.

Although Pompeo has often been a devout supporter of Trump, he admitted that no one is above the law when it comes to classified information.

"No one gets to keep classified information outside of a place classified information should be. That is certainly true. Secretary of state – former secretary of state doesn't get to keep it, no one does," Pompeo said at the event.

But even after he acknowledged the issue of Trump's actions, he went on to insist the investigation has been politicized.

"For the Department of Justice to behave the way they did by raiding the home of a former president is absolutely outrageous," said Pompeo. "And it is politicizing a Department of Justice that I fear is headed in a way that is not consistent with the understandings that we all have of the rule of law here in the United States."

Pompeo is one of multiple former Trump administration officials to tread lightly when speaking publicly about the highly publicized investigation. The DOJ's investigation will be ongoing as Trump also faces multiple other investigations.