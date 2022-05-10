Mike Tyson avoids criminal charges for punching plane passenger
Former boxer Mike Tyson at an event for the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame on August 9, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada (AFP)

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson won't face criminal charges after punching a man multiple times before a flight out of San Francisco last month. The announcement came Tuesday following an investigation by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, which says the circumstances preceding the April 20 confrontation led to the decision. “The circumstances include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in the case,” District Attorney Stephen...