Militants kill 25, abduct others in attack on Ugandan school, police and military say
Photo by bill wegener on Unsplash

KAMPALA (Reuters) -Militants linked to Islamic State killed 25 people and abducted some others in an attack on a school in western Uganda near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, police said on Saturday. "Our forces are pursuing the enemy to rescue those abducted and destroy this group," defence spokesperson Felix Kulayigye said on Twitter. Authorities did not say how many people had been abducted by the attackers, members of the rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State. The assailants attacked Lhubirira Secondary School in the weste...