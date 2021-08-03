'Milquetoast': Some slam Lindsey Graham for not strongly urging Americans to get vaccinated after announcing he has COVID
Lindsey Graham (Fox News)

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Monday afternoon announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The South Carolina Republican and top Trump ally says he was vaccinated, but like a minuscule percentage of Americans – less than 1% – who were inoculated he contracted the virus after being vaccinated.

Graham did credit the vaccine for his mild symptoms, but some believe he should have taken this opportunity to urge other Trump-loving Republicans to get vaccinated, rather than just mention that he was vaccinated. The vaccine is credited with keeping those who contract the virus after being fully inoculated alive and out of the hospital. Many, like Graham, report only mild symptoms.

"I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning," Graham tweeted.

"I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now," he added. "My symptoms would be far worse."

But, like many noted, Graham offered up no direct plea to get vaccinated.

Earlier Monday the CDC announced that 70% of eligible Americans have had at least one dose of the vaccine, but Republicans are the largest group who are refusing to get inoculated, thanks in large part to anti-vaxx disinformation coming from Fox News, other far right media outlets, and lies posted on social media.

Some used Graham's tweets as an opportunity to explain that vaccinated or not the virus can be transmitted and that's why masks are still necessary in most parts of the country.

Some felt he struck an appropriate tone:

Others just blasted him for not going far enough and insisting others get vaccinated: