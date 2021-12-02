Minnesota man contracts COVID variant omicron, attended NYC anime convention at Javits Center
A sign urges people to get the Covid vaccine at the Staten Island Ferry terminal on Nov. 29, 2021, in New York City. - Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — A Minnesota man who recently visited New York City for a convention at the Javits Center was diagnosed on Thursday as the second case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 identified in the U.S. The unidentified Minneapolis man felt mild flu-like symptoms after he returned home from the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center that ended Nov. 21. He had not recently traveled to southern Africa, suggesting that the fast-spreading new omicron strain is now spreading in the community, either in Minnesota or New York or both. Mayor Bill de Blasio said there is little doubt that omicr...