Mississippi Republican calls for more Christians to be elected — because ‘the end times’ are here

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson is calling for more Christians to be elected to office "today more than ever before," because "the end times" are here.

Watson made his remarks at a National Day of Prayer event at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson on Thursday, as the Mississippi Free Press reports.

“I believe we need Christian men and women in office today more than ever before. And if you're a believer, if you're a member of the church, you understand the signs of the times right now," Watson said. “In the last few years, no more than ever before in the history of the church, we see the end times."

On Friday Watson appeared to try to clean up his remarks – but only to a degree.

"So enjoyed our National Day of Prayer service at the Coliseum," he wrote on Facebook. "It was a wonderful time of prayer and worship shared by a group reflective of all walks of life here in Mississippi. I was honored to pray for our elected leaders, and trust the Lord will provide more men and women full of Christian character to step up and serve. This world definitely needs more salt and light!"

"Salt and light" is a reference to Jesus' Sermon on the Mount.

Mississippi Free Press senior reporter Ashton Pittman notes that as Secretary of State Watson is the state's top elections official. That should call into question he support for the separation of church and state as well as how he would treat candidates who are not Christian.

The event was attended by other state political leaders, including Republican Governor Tate Reeves. None appeared to voice any concerns over the top elections official clearly favoring Christians over other potential office hopefuls.