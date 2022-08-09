Missouri AG Schmitt says he’ll take a ‘wrecking ball’ to DOJ as Republicans react to Trump raid
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt acknowledges the crowd of supporters at his election night watch party in St. Louis after winning the GOP primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. - Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Missouri, decried an FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, calling it an “unprecedented weaponization” of the Department of Justice against one of President Joe Biden’s political opponents. Schmitt cited several actions by the Department of Justice that conservatives have taken issue with — a letter asking the FBI to look into threats made against school board members, an audit of a local police agency’s concealed carry permits, lack of action against protests outside of the houses of U.S...