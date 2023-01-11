Missouri boarding school accused of abusing students announces it is shutting down

The Agape Boarding School in Cedar County, Missouri, will close its doors later this month. - Jill Toyoshiba/Kansas City Star/TNS
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Agape Boarding School, the embattled unlicensed Christian facility in southwest Missouri that has been dogged by abuse allegations for years, is closing its doors. The action comes as the Missouri attorney general’s office said it planned to continue its petition for a court injunction to close the school, which opened near Stockton in 1996. “For the past 30 years Agape Boarding School has provided over 6,000 boys with an opportunity to get their life back on track and toward a bright future,” the school’s former director, Bryan Clemensen, said in a news release issued Wedne...