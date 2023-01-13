Missouri House faces backlash over women’s dress code. What are the rules for both genders?
The Missouri state flag is seen flying outside the Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City in 2021.. - Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images North America/TNS

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Republicans in the GOP-controlled Missouri House are embroiled in national controversy this week over a rule that would have tightened the dress code for women lawmakers. The initial version of the rule, offered by state Rep. Ann Kelley, a Lamar Republican, would have explicitly required women to wear jackets while in the House chamber — although previous rules have already required women to wear a second layer, such as a blazer. The House eventually enacted a revised rule that requires women to wear jackets, but clarifies that jackets include cardigans. The rule specifie...