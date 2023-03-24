Missouri lawmakers move to strip public library funding in retaliation over book ban lawsuit
Missouri lawmakers on Thursday moved to strip state funding from public libraries in retaliation for a lawsuit challenging a new state law that bans certain materials in school libraries. - Shane Keyser/Kansas City Star/TNS

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers late Thursday evening moved to strip state funding from public libraries in retaliation for a lawsuit challenging a new state law that bans certain materials in school libraries. The proposal, approved close to midnight by the House Budget Committee, would cut the entire $4.5 million in state aid that libraries were slated to get next year. The proposed library cut, along with other changes to the state’s roughly $50 billion budget, will now head to the full Missouri House. “They are seeking to overturn that law that was unanimously supported by the Hou...