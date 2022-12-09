Missouri man sentenced in Capitol riot case said Trump, others to blame for his actions
Protesters gather in front of the Capital building on the second day of pro-Trump events fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man sentenced Friday for breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6 blamed Trump, right-wing media and other elected officials — including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley — for spreading the “Big Lie” that led to his actions. In a court document filed prior to the sentencing, defense attorney Ronna Holloman-Hughes said Devin Kiel Rossman was duped by Trump and others into believing that Democrats rigged the 2020 presidential election. “Before January 6, 2021, Mr. Rossman held a good faith belief the 2000 presidential election was in the process of being stolen by Joe Biden De...