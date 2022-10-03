Missouri prosecutors, legalization advocates spar over public safety impact of marijuana vote

Voters in Missouri will decide in November whether to legalize adult recreational marijuana use, paving the way for Missouri to potentially become the 20th state to legalize and tax the drug. - Jill Toyoshiba/Kansas City Star/TNS
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Prosecuting attorneys and marijuana legalization advocates are battling over the public safety impact from Missouri’s potential approval of recreational marijuana in November. The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, in a statement Thursday, warned the measure would make it harder to prosecute people for driving under the influence of marijuana. They also said drug dealers under the age of 21 would only be subject to a civil penalty for giving or selling marijuana to kids. But legalization advocates and supporters of the amendment, which will be listed on the Mi...