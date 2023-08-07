Missouri Republican lawmakers sue over estimated cost of abortion rights ballot measure
Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Missouri Republican lawmakers and a prominent anti-abortion activist filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the estimated cost of several proposed ballot measures to restore abortion rights. The lawsuit’s plaintiffs include state Rep. Hannah Kelly, a Mountain Grove Republican, state Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, an Arnold Republican, and Kathy Forck, an anti-abortion activist from New Bloomfield. The lawsuit was filed in Cole County. Their complaint challenges a series of fiscal notes that Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick prepared for the proposed ballot measures estimati...