Incumbent Mnangagwa wins presidential election in Zimbabwe

Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, attends the 'Unlocking New Investment and Services Markets' session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters. Sikarin Fon Thanachaiary/World Economic Forum/dpa
Incumbent Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa won a second term in elections which observers described as insufficiently free and fair. The 80-year-old incumbent secured just under 53% of the votes cast in presidential and parliamentary elections on Wednesday, while the most promising opposition candidate, Nelson Chamisa, came in with 44% of the vote, the electoral commission said late Saturday night in Harare. This secures a second five-year term as president for Mnangagwa, who initially came to power in 2017 following a military coup.