Missouri sheriff, two deputies charged in 'criminal street gang activity'
Police Car Dreamstime/TNS

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — The sheriff of Iron County and two of his deputies are accused of "criminal street gang activity" in what prosecutors allege was a parental kidnapping plot to help a friend. Jeff Burkett, in his first term as sheriff of Iron County, was in jail Friday in neighboring Washington County, along with the Iron County deputies and a fourth man, Donald Rickie Gaston. Prosecutors allege the sheriff and deputies tried last month to help Gaston kidnap his daughter after a fight with the child's mom over a $50 bottle of liquor. The sheriff is charged, among other things, with lyin...