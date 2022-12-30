'Moral idiocy': Elon Musk faces scrutiny for echoing outlandish predictions made by Putin ally
Elon Musk (AFP)

Elon Musk is still facing deep criticism for echoing remarks tweeted by one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's allies.

According to HuffPost, Dmitry Medvedev —a vocal supporter of the Russian-Ukrainian war— tweeted remarks suggesting that the United States would be "ripped apart by civil war, that Musk would become U.S. president, and that a 'Fourth Reich' would be created in Europe."

In response to the thread of tweets, Musk commented saying, "epic thread."

Almost immediately after Musk shared his reaction, Twitter users wasted no time chiming in to criticize him for seemingly bragging about the disturbing Russian propaganda.

"Are you a Russian agent/ propagandist now? Why are you doing this?" one Twitter user asked.

Another user asked, "Are you F out of your mind? Cheering on a Russian war criminal 'predicting' a civil war in the US? Tesla shareholders must be thrilled!"

After hours of facing a litany of tweets, Musk chimed in with another tweet appearing to offer an explanation for his previous remarks. He also attempted to downplay his gushing over Medvedev's remarks by describing the claims as "absurd."

"Those are definitely the most absurd predictions I’ve ever heard, while also showing astonishing lack of awareness of the progress of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy," he tweeted.

However, some weren't buying Musk's response. In fact, Putin critic and world chess champion Garry Kasparov also weighed in with criticism of Musk.

“This is moral idiocy, repetition of Kremlin propaganda, a betrayal of Ukrainian courage and sacrifice, and puts a few minutes browsing Crimea on Wikipedia over the current horrific reality of Putin’s bloody war,” Kasparov said on Twitter.