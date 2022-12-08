More arrests expected in German coup plot in coming days, say authorities

BERLIN (Reuters) -German authorities expect further arrests and raids in the coming days in connection with a far-right group that prosecutors say were preparing a violent overthrow of the state to install a former member of a German royal family as national leader. "Based on my experience, there is usually a second wave of arrests," Georg Maier, the interior minister of the eastern German state of Thuringia, told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Thursday. The envisaged new leader Heinrich XIII P.R., who uses the title prince, is a descendent of the royal House of Reuss in Thuringia. Twenty-five...