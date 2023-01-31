More suspects in assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse brought to Miami
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, seen here in 2018, was assassinated July 7, 2021. - Riccardo Savi/Getty Images North America/TNS

MIAMI — A group of Haitian-American and Colombian suspects are en route to Miami from Haiti to face federal conspiracy charges in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The four suspects are accused of helping coordinate a failed kidnapping of Haiti’s president to remove him from office upon his return from a state visit to Turkey in June 2021, and then of conspiring in a final plan to kill him at his home in the hillside suburbs of Port-au-Prince the following month. Three of the four suspects lived in South Florida: James Solages, who quit his job at a nursing home to ...