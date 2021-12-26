More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine - Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 10,000 Russian troops have been returning to their permanent bases after month-long drills near Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Russian military. Interfax said the drills were held in several regions near Ukraine, including in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, as well as in the southern Russian regions of Rostov and Kuban. Russia's deployment of tens of thousands of troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine had fuelled fears in Kyiv and Western capitals that Moscow was planning an attack. Russia denies any such plans, saying ...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Like this article ? Text `Support` to 50123 to donate.
Dr. Oz facing new scrutiny over medical claims after jumping into GOP Senate race: report
December 26, 2021
The decision by Dr. Mehmet Oz to make a run for the Republican Party's nomination to fill an open Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey (R) has opened the popular television doctor to fresh scrutiny over medical claims he has pushed over the years, reports the New York Times.
Oz, whose surprise decision to jump into the race has disrupted GOP plans, appears to be hoping that his television celebrity will carry him into politics in much the same way that Donald Trump did and, like Trump, Oz carries with him a considerable amount of baggage that could come back to haunt him.
As the NYT's Trip Gabriel wrote, recently the TV doctor jumped on using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 over 25 appearances on Fox News between March and April 2020, only to pump the brakes after "a Veterans Affairs study showed that Covid-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine were more likely to die than untreated patients," at which point he backed off.
Claims such as that are likely to be used against him should he survive the primary.
RELATED: Pennsylvania deserves better than Dr. Oz
The hydroxychloroquine controversy is just one Oz moment that is facing a deeper look and questions.
"Over the years, Dr. Oz, 61, has faced a bipartisan scolding before a Senate committee over claims he made about weight-loss pills, as well as the opposition of some of his physician peers, including a group of 10 doctors who sought his firing from Columbia University’s medical faculty in 2015, arguing that he had 'repeatedly shown disdain for science and for evidence-based medicine,'" the report states. "Dr. Oz questioned his critics’ motives and Columbia took no action, saying it did not regulate faculty members’ participation in public discourse."
According to two associates who worked with Oz, some medical topics were chosen because of interest on the internet -- but little work went into what went on the air.
"Two researchers who worked on “The Dr. Oz Show” for a year during a break from medical school in the 2010s said in interviews that the show’s producers had originated most of its topics, often getting their ideas from the internet. But the researchers, whose job was to vet medical claims on the show, said that they had little power to push back, and that they regularly questioned the show’s ethics to one another and discussed quitting in protest," Gabriel reports with one of the researchers explaining, "Our jobs seemed to be endless fighting with producers and being overruled."
According to Harald Schmidt, an assistant professor of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Oz is deserving of scrutiny, explaining, "Information can harm — that’s the key thing we need to appreciate here. His track record is pretty concerning. What we’ve seen so far does not instill confidence that this will help reasonable politics.”
You can read more here.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Can Democrats break the midterm curse? Maybe — consider the example of 1934
December 26, 2021
Now that Joe Manchin has sounded the death knell — at least for the moment — for Joe Biden's Build Back Better package, Democrats are doomed in the 2022 midterm elections.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Or, wait: Are they? Sometimes the "laws" of politics (or economics) are characterized as immutable, akin to the laws of physics. They're not, of course. Not a single ballot has been cast in the midterms. If Democrats can find a way to turn out their voters at unexpectedly high levels, while Republicans don't, they could turn 2022 into another blue wave. Political trends do not govern us; they are the results of human behavior, which is never entirely predictable.
Of course the apparent collapse of Build Back Better doesn't help. But the pattern that every political analyst and historian understands may be the real problem: Since the modern era of American politics began with Franklin D. Roosevelt's election in 1932, the party that controls the White House has lost congressional seats in 19 of the 22 midterm elections. Two of the three exceptions, in 1998 and 2002, were special cases with little relevance to the Democrats' predicament in 2022. In 1998, Democrats benefited from a booming economy and popular backlash against the Republican effort to impeach Bill Clinton over a sex scandal. The 2002 midterm elections came just a year after the 9/11 terrorist attacks; patriotic sentiment was running high and George W. Bush had successfully defined himself (for the moment) as a "war president."
It's that third exception, way back in 1934 — during the first of Roosevelt's three-plus terms as president — that may offer an instructive example. Those midterms came after FDR and the Democrats had passed a series of ambitious and historic laws, known collectively as the New Deal. While the Great Depression certainly didn't end immediately, the New Deal put millions of people to work and did a great deal to relieve suffering and despair. Despite Roosevelt's reputation (then and now) as a progressive president, the underlying premise of the New Deal was more pragmatic than ideological: Economic insecurity, poverty and hunger were a threat to social stability and indeed to the capitalist system; creating a social safety net was understood as a matter of urgent importance. A few years later, Roosevelt put it this way in his 1944 State of the Union address: "We have come to a clear realization of the fact that true individual freedom cannot exist without economic security and independence. 'Necessitous men are not free men.' People who are hungry and out of a job are the stuff of which dictatorships are made."
RELATED: Election guru Rachel Bitecofer: Democrats face "10-alarm fire" after Virginia debacle
Within his first 100 days, Roosevelt had done a great deal to restore confidence in government, providing emergency financial aid to those who were struggling, passing the National Industrial Recovery Act and the Securities Act, and implementing a number of other regulatory and relief measures. Indeed, his first term was among the most productive in presidential history, and resulted in a fundamental restructuring of the federal government, which from that point onward was a more direct presence in ordinary people's lives than ever before. Conservatives characterized this as a dangerous intrusion on personal freedom (and have done so ever since); what we now call "liberalism" coalesced around the idea that government action was sometimes necessary to help the most vulnerable people in society.
Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.
Despite these legislative successes, however, political success was not guaranteed to follow. Persistent unemployment was still painfully high, and corporate America had begun to impose wage cuts. In the era before sophisticated polling, pundits could not scientifically assess a president's popularity like they can today. For all the Democrats knew, Republican warnings about creeping socialism had led to widespread panic, and conservatives might turn out in record numbers to halt a supposed red menace. On the other end of the spectrum, some Democratic radicals and socialists were frustrated with the Roosevelt administration's piecemeal approach to issues of social and economic justice. Sen. Huey Long, the legendary Louisiana populist who advocated a massive program of wealth redistribution and federal spending, was planning to run against Roosevelt for the Democratic nomination in 1936 (and probably would have, if he hadn't been assassinated in 1935).
In the event, Democrats did remarkably well in the 1934 midterms, gaining nine more seats in the House — and also an extraordinary nine seats in the Senate, giving them a supermajority in that chamber, with 69 of the 96 seats. Richard Walker, director of the Living New Deal Project and professor emeritus of geography at the University of California, Berkeley, told Salon by email that the Democrats' big win resulted from two principal factors. Most obviously, FDR and his party were seen as taking decisive steps to address the economic crisis.
"The Depression was still bad and the Republicans had no new ideas since 1932," Walker wrote, "so even though FDR had not solved anything definitively yet, no one was about to bring back the utterly failed Hooverites. Does that count as missteps of the GOP? Well, they had lots of time to do badly from late 1929 to early 1933 and people hadn't forgotten yet."
Joe Biden is no doubt aware of that history, and very likely intended Build Back Better as his own legacy-setting achievement, substantial enough to shift the political tides. Whether that package can yet be resuscitated remains unclear, but his fundamental problem remains that the Democrats have razor-thin majorities in Congress and remain unwilling to end the Senate filibuster. Without a major legislative win, the Democrats' last remaining hope is to run a negative campaign and convince voters that a Republican victory would be catastrophic. Pending decisions at the Supreme Court, including the possible or likely overturn of Roe v. Wade, could potentially produce a political backlash that helps the Democrats hold control of Congress.
There are again vague similarities to the 1934 midterm elections, when Democrats successfully depicted Republicans as extremists, although in a different sense than today: They were associated with the wealthy elite, with businessmen who lived in mansions and held to laissez-faire dogmas radically out of touch with the lives of ordinary people. Returning to the disastrous economic policies of Herbert Hoover's administration, Democrats argued, would be a dreadful mistake. In 2022, the threat posed by a recently defeated Republican administration has taken a more literal and even more dangerous form, with Donald Trump and his supporters using fascist language and tactics and overtly seeking to overthrow democratic institutions.
Calling out that extremism wasn't enough for Democrats in the recent Virginia gubernatorial election, but that doesn't prove it wouldn't work on a national scale, if pursued more aggressively and effectively. If there's an applicable lesson for Democrats to be found in the 1934 midterms, it might be this: The incumbent party can win, but only if it makes an overwhelmingly persuasive and urgent case that their opponents are dangerous and the future will be truly bleak if they prevail. Given the circumstances, that's a highly plausible argument.
CONTINUE READING Show less
'Jared from Oregon' claims he's the victim after vulgarly insulting Joe Biden on Christmas Eve
December 25, 2021
Jared Schmeck is not impressed with the backlash he's received after insulting President Joe Biden on Christmas Eve.
During a phone call with the Santa tracker, Schmeck said, "Let's go, Brandon" which has become GOP code for "F*ck Joe Biden."
"I mean no disrespect to him," the former Medford police officer said.
But he bristled at the backlash he received.
“And now I am being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech,” Schmeck said. “I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Lets go Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple-minded, no matter how I feel about him."
Schmeck would not tell the newspaper why he resigned from the police for in 2018, but said he "stood 100% behind what I did and what I said.”
Read the full report.
\u201cJared from Oregon\u201d who prank called Joe Biden appears to be Jared Schmeck.pic.twitter.com/mDyizPNUbR— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1640452347
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
Happy Holidays!
As a special thank you from all of us here at Raw Story, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week - now 'til Dec. 31st.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}