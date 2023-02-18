More than 100,000 Israelis protest against judicial system reforms
Israelis participate in a demonstration against the government's planned overhaul of the legal system. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa
More than 100,000 people in Israel took to the streets on Saturday in a show of opposition to planned judicial reforms, the organizers said.

It was the seventh consecutive week that people have protested against the government's controversial legal plans to deliberately weaken the Supreme Court.

The aim of the reforms is to give parliament the power to overturn Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority. Politicians are also to be given more influence in the appointment of judges.

Critics see this as a threat to the democratic separation of powers. They also fear that the reforms could allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to escape conviction in his corruption trial.

In the absence of a written constitution in Israel, the Supreme Court has a special role to play in upholding the rule of law and human rights. However, the extreme right religious government argues that the court currently exerts too much political influence.

In Tel Aviv, demonstrators gathered in the city centre, with many waving Israeli flags and carrying signs that read, "Israel must not become a dictatorship" or called for support from the international community, saying "Biden, Macron - help us."

Officials closed several streets earlier in the day due to the rally.

Protests were also held in Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheva.

The first reading of the controversial reform is scheduled in parliament for Monday, though it could be postponed.

Three readings are needed to amend the law. A judicial committee approved the reform on February 13, sparking angry and loud protests in the Knesset and on the street.

Strikes and a large demonstration in Jerusalem are planned for Monday, in a repeat of last week's industrial action.

Israel's police chief, Kobi Shabtai, meanwhile, warned against political violence as tensions rise.

Some people are writing things without considering the consequences, Shabtai told Channel 12, calling instead for dialogue. The current situation is very worrying, he said.

