More than 2,200 guests to attend King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey

Currently the Managing Director of Staple Street Capital, Yaghoobzadeh explained he joined forces with Dominion in 2018 after seeing potential for enormous growth, and told Axios, "Management grew the business by 4.5 times. But once the defamation happened, the world collapsed for us."

He said things took a serious turn after host Bartiromo let Trump lawyer Sidney Powell spout outrageous claims against Dominion on her show at least a dozen times after prompting the attorney with, "Sidney, we talked about the Dominion software. I know that there were voting irregularities. Tell me about that.”

According to Yaghoobzadeh, who came to the U.S. from Iran with his parents when he was five, "right around Iranian Revolution, because we were Jewish and fearful of persecution," panic struck his family.

"So my parents showed up on my doorstep after watching Maria's show. They were just real fearful; they saw the first signs of seeds of that happening here, and somehow their son was responsible for it.," he recalled to Axios.

"They were pleading with me, 'How do we get out of this country?' It took some conversations to calm them down, but it was sort of nostalgic and reminiscent of those of those days and I think that really gave us the backbone to stand up ... and make sure the record gets set straight," he added.

You can read more here.