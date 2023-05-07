More than 24,000 evacuate in western Canada as 103 wildfires rage across Alberta
Officials say more than 100 separate fires are burning across western Canada, prompting the evacuation of more than 24,000 people. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

Wildfires raged across western Canada on Saturday, forcing 24,000 people to evacuate their homes, authorities said. Roughly 301,243 acres burned in 103 separate blazes, said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. Forty-five new fires took during Friday and Saturday, said NBC News. At least 31 of the 92 fires reported Friday were considered to be out of control, said the Alberta Emergency Management Agency. A total of 24,511 people have been effected by mandatory evacuations across northern and central Alberta. Another 5,200 have been placed under evacuation alert in what is being described as a “rapi...