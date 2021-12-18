More than 2,500 flee to Thailand as rebels clash with Myanmar army

(Reuters) - At least 2,500 people including hundreds of children have fled a flare-up in fighting between the Myanmar army and ethnic minority rebels and have taken refuge across the border in Thailand, Thai authorities and an aid group said. Those displaced had poured into the Thai town of Mae Sot after fighting in the past few days between the Karen National Union (KNU) and Myanmar's army, Somchai Kitcharoenrungroj, deputy governor of western Tak province, told a news conference. Myanmar was plunged into turmoil when the military ousted a civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Su...