More than 50 pilot whales have died in Australia - volunteers are racing to save the rest

Hudson added that Republicans were nonetheless committed to follow the facts "wherever they go" and did not dismiss entirely the idea of impeaching Biden.

"If we get to the point where we think that’s in the cards, I think at that point, we have to bring the American people along with us," he said. "But right now we’re just trying to get facts."

Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) similarly talked down the possibility of impeachment in the near future.

"As a former prosecutor, I believe that we have to have a process that needs to be followed," he said. "And I haven't seen that process laid out yet... I think time is better spent on appropriations."

Although Republicans such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) have been pushing hard for impeachment, Republicans who represent swing districts that Biden won in 2020 have been much cooler on the idea.