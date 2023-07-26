More than 50 pilot whales have died in Australia - volunteers are racing to save the rest

More than 50 whales have died after stranding themselves on Cheynes Beach in Western Australia. ©AFP/ WESTERN AUSTRALIA DEPARTMENT OF BIODIVERSITY, CONSERVATIONA AND ATTRACTION
A tragic incident has unfolded in Western Australia as more than 50 pilot whales died after becoming stranded on a beach near Albany. Experts from the state's Parks and Wildlife Service were joined by volunteers who worked through the night, braving cold temperatures to monitor the whales. The service confirmed on Wednesday morning that 51 of the animals had died. With the hope of saving the remaining 46 whales, the Parks and Wildlife Service is collaborating with volunteers to guide them back into deeper waters. Volunteers, clad in wetsuits, were seen diligently assisting the distressed whale...