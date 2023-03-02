More than half of Argentina left without power after fire affects national grid

People wait at the Constitucion train station in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, following an outage caused by a fire which affected the high-voltage system. - Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
Buenos Aires and other major cities in Argentina were left in the dark Wednesday afternoon. A large power outage, affecting more than half of the country was set off when a fire struck the its national electricity grid, BBC News reported. The blaze began in open fields, where it affected crucial power lines and put an entire nuclear power station offline. The outage came during a heatwave that has caused a drought in the region. Argentina is currently in its summer months, and temperatures have been hovering around 95 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s said to be the hottest summer on record in Buenos A...