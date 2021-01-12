‘They’ve committed treason’: Joe Scarborough demands Capitol Hill insurrectionists be charged with ‘seditious conspiracy’
Morning Joe (Screenshot)

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Scarborough is demanding the thousands of pro-Trump MAGA extremists who stormed Capitol Hill last Wednesday in an attempted coup incited by President Donald Trump be charged with seditious conspiracy.

Scarborough Tuesday morning read the text of the federal law, which clearly applies.

The "Morning Joe" host said the those who broke into the halls of Congress to stop the counting of the Electoral College votes engaged in "a conspiracy to commit sedition against the United States of America."

He went on to demand to know "why the hell these people shouldn't be charged by federal prosecutors to the fullest extent of the law and be sent to prison for 20 years?"

Watch: