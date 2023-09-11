By Alexander Cornwell and Ahmed Eljechtimi TALAT N'YAAQOUB, Morocco (Reuters) - Villagers wept for their lost relatives in the rubble of their homes on Monday as the death toll from Morocco's deadliest earthquake in more than six decades rose to almost 2,700 and rescuers raced against time to find survivors. Search teams from Spain, Britain and Qatar were joining Moroccan rescue efforts after a 6.8 magnitude quake struck late on Friday night in the High Atlas Mountains, with the epicentre 72 km (45 miles) southwest of Marrakech. The state news agency reported the death toll had risen to 2,681 ...
Morocco earthquake toll nears 2,700 as rescuers scramble for survivors
September 11, 2023, 12:28 PM ET