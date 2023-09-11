Morocco earthquake toll nears 2,700 as rescuers scramble for survivors

Unsurprisingly, the post prompted a wave of backlash in the comments from people accusing Pavolvitz of hypocrisy.

“Horribly misinformed take, conflating two events that aren’t remotely similar,” one user wrote.

“So many people jumping to their death from the burning capital. Never forget,” another person wrote.

In another post, Pavlovitz doubled down, writing, "Real patriots condemn all terrorist attacks on America. If you grieve [9/11] but ignore, dismiss, or even defend the January 6th attack on our Capitol, you aren't patriotic, you're politically partisan."

As NBC 15 points out, Pavlovitz published a blog post on Monday where he described 9/11 first responders as love-filled "extremists,” and defended “radical extremism done in the name of love.”