Morocco quake kills over 1,300 as king calls for three days' mourning

At a vigil following the shooting, DeSantis was booed, and told that he was not welcome there.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Now, the pastor who gave DeSantis the chance to speak at the event says he was never supposed to do that, according to reports.

"A pastor who emceed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a vigil following the racist massacre of three Black individuals at a Dollar Store is now saying that he regrets his decision to pass the mic to DeSantis, according to new reports. At the event, DeSantis was booed, with people yelling 'you’re not welcome here' upon his introduction," The Daily Beast reported. "Pastor John Allen Newman, who supervised the event, said that he intended just to acknowledge the governor’s presence at the vigil, and did not intend to give him a chance to speak."

The pastor is quoted in reports as saying, "I mistakenly forgot he was to be acknowledged, would not speak. So the fluke was I called him to go out and speak. It was not some kind of grandiose scheme. That was actually a mistake I made by misreading the program.”

Read the article here.