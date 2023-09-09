Morocco quake kills over 1,300 as king calls for three days' mourning

People inspect damages in Marrakesh following the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco. (Best Quality Available) Khadija Benabbou/dpa
The death toll from a massive earthquake in Morocco has risen to more than 1,300, with the victims to be remembered during three days of mourning, the king announced on Saturday evening.
Morocco's Interior Ministry said 1,305 people had died and 1,832 were injured, of whom 1,220 were in a serious condition.
The search continued as the death toll rose throughout the day after the earthquake that occurred late on Friday night.