US-Israeli delegation on way to Morocco in diplomatic first
US-Israeli delegation flight to Morocco - US President Donald Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner (R) and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat (C) speak to the media at Ben Gurion Airport before heading to Rabat in the first direct flight to Morocco after the Israel-Morocco normalization deal. - Amos Ben Gershom/GPO/dpa

A US-Israeli delegation flight to Morocco took off on Tuesday, less than two weeks after Morocco joined a growing list of Arab countries to begin normalizing relations with Israel. US President Donald Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner is co-leading the delegation with Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat. The two are set to meet with Morocco's King Mohammed VI as part of efforts to advance the normalization talks. "We have several agreements we are looking to conclude on the trip and hopefully it will pave the way toward a very warm peace," Kushner said at a pre...