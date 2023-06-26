Moscow mayor cancels Wagner mutiny anti-terror regime in city

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he was cancelling a counter-terrorism regime imposed in the Russian capital during what the authorities on Saturday called an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group. Sobyanin made the announcement in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging application on Monday. Russian media cited local Federal Security Service (FSB) offices as saying similar regimes had been cancelled in the Voronezh and Moscow regions. Separately, Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee said the situation in the country was "stable". Anti-terrorist regimes wer...
Texas GOP tried to write anti-drag law so it wouldn't be unconstitutional — but Abbott just messed it up
June 25, 2023
Civil rights lawyer Matthew Segal pointed to a recent tweet by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) that let the cat out of the bag on the recently signed legislation to ban drag queens from performing in public.
The bill targeted "sexually explicit performances in front of children." It doesn't mention drag queens, which made some wonder if the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders were about to be shut down.
Political consultant Luke Macias, who supports the bill, spoke out at a hearing before the bill was passed through committee. State Rep. Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie) asked if the law would apply to NFL cheerleaders, the Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported at the time.
“Maybe," Macias said. ”Worst scenario is we have a few less cheerleaders in Texas for a year and a half."
The "year and a half" timeline isn't clear. It might be a reference to his thought that lawmakers would come back and change the law in the future to exclude cheerleaders.
He was then asked about taking kids to the movies.
“If this bill actually extends to rated R-movies in theaters, I think that would be a huge blessing,” Macias said. “I hope it does.”
Turner also asked Macias about children at dance competitions who dance suggestively.
“The less twerking children are doing, the better off Texas would be as a society,” Macias said. “All it does is say nobody, no matter how you’re dressed, can get up and perform in a sexual manner, a prurient manner in front of a child.”
Now that it's in place, there are questions about servers at Hooters too.
Republicans once opposed what they referred to as "the nanny state," where New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attempted to regulate the size of a Big Gulp, and first lady Michelle Obama sought to regulate junk food ads and soda machines in schools. Republicans argued that adults should be able to decide for themselves, and parents should be able to raise their kids however they wish even if that means increasing obesity.
"What's voluntary today becomes a regulation tomorrow," said then-Rep. Jack Kingston (R-GA) in 2011. He complained of a "nanny state" push to "regulate Honey Nut Cheerios."
Proud anti-regulation Republicans now appear very pro-regulation.
"Under Senate Bill 12, business owners would face a $10,000 fine for hosting sexually explicit performances in which someone is nude or appeals to the 'prurient interest in sex,'" The Texas Tribune explained in May. "Performers caught violating the proposed restriction could be slapped with a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail and a $4,000 fine."
As Segal explained, writing the bill to target a specific group wouldn't make it through the courts.
"The law he signed doesn’t mention drag performances, likely because lawyers thought they could insulate the law from constitutional challenge by not admitting its true aim," he tweeted Sunday.
Then Abbott tweeted: "Texas Governor Signs Law Banning Drag Performances in Public.' That's right." He included an article for MetroWeekly.
See the tweet in the photo below or at the link here.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Trump trashes law enforcement in rant pledging to 'liberate America from these villains once and for all'
June 25, 2023
Former President Donald Trump listed off a slate of "ists" that he's blaming for his ills: communists, socialists, fascists, globalists. Speaking in Michigan on Sunday evening, Trump trashed electric vehicles, which are bringing jobs back to the state in droves. But among those he trashed was also a new foe: law enforcement.
"We are a nation in decline," said Trump at the end of his speech. "And now these radical left lunatics want to interfere with our elections by using law enforcement. It's totally corrupt, and we will never let it happen. This is the final battle with you at my side. We will demolish the deep state. We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will cast out the communists, Marxists, and fascists, and we will throw off the sick political class that hates our country. We will route the fake news media, and we will defeat crooked Joe Biden."
Trump revealed during the speech that he has been unable to come up with a new nickname for Biden, so he is going to reuse the one he had for Hillary Clinton, his 2016 general election opponent.
Trump has long claimed to be an advocate of law enforcement. In 2020, he promised to send sheriffs and other law enforcement officials to polling places. It's something that Democrats have long opposed and continue to oppose. But in this case it appeared Trump switched sides.
It's unclear why Trump, who recently turned 77, thinks that this is his final battle. He hasn't indicated that he has any health issues, though one of his former loyalists said he should come clean about any health problems. Another possibility is that Trump thinks he might go to prison. If Trump loses the 2024 election and ran for president yet again, he'd be 82 on Election Day 2028.
Trump also attacked what he called the "warmongers," a curious position for Trump since he bragged for four years that he was pumping more money into defense spending, building more ships and planes. Defense spending is typically used for the military, which means war.
Trump concluded by telling the audience, "we will liberate America from these villains once and for all. The great silent majority is rising like never before and under our leadership, the forgotten man and woman will be forgotten no longer."
See the video below or at the link here.
Trump at Michigan Lincoln Day Dinnerwww.youtube.com
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Former Pence aide tells DeSantis to fight back and 'punch Trump in the face'
June 25, 2023
The former Homeland Security aide to former Vice President Mike Pence encouraged Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to be more assertive in attacking Trump.
Speaking to CNN's Jim Acosta with Molly Jong-Fast, Olivia Troye mentioned the unique way in which former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) is refusing to take anything from Trump and delivering rhetorical blows over and over. The man Trump calls "Meatball Ron" should follow suit.
Acosta brought up the recent poll numbers for the GOP candidates. Despite Trump's "legal hot water," he's still making gains.
"I think that the Chris Christie approach is the best approach. You have to come out and punch Trump in the face and talk to the voters directly and say, this is what's going on here. I think what has helped Trump is the fact that so many Republicans in leadership and elected officials have repeated some of these talking points. It's about the weaponization of the Department of Justice,'" Troye quoted from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). "'It's about them going after you, attacking the FBI!' All of that instead of focusing and saying, by the way, Donald Trump put the national security at risk for all of you. For all Americans. That's what this person has done. But that is not what the machine is doing. And, you know, that's all part of the fundraising scheme as well, right? The grift continues through all of this because fearmongering works."
Progressive Jong-Fast gave Trump credit for managing to craft a message that it seems like everyone is the victim, and he has somehow come to save them as the Jesus figure.
"Leave it to Trump to speak before a crowd of evangelicals is play the martyr, I guess," Acosta quipped.
"He's saying that they're coming after him not because he did crimes, not because he refused to return the documents, which is what makes sense, but instead because somehow he was too MAGA for the mainstream world," said Jong-Fast. "I mean, it works. His people like it. He's done well with this messaging."
The women went on to discuss the former president being stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to abortion. The restrictions are wildly unpopular, and American women are furious. Trump wants to brag that he put the judges on the bench that got rid of Roe. It's a good applause line for some crowds, but not for voters Trump will need.
See the video of the discussion below or at the link here.
Former Pence aide tells DeSantis to fight back and 'punch Trump in the face'www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READINGShow less
