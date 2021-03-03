Moscow, pledging retaliation, calls US sanctions 'anti-Russian lunge'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late on Tuesday that new sanctions imposed by the United States were evidence of a "hostile anti-Russian lunge" and said it would retaliate to what it described as another blow to U.S.-Russia ties. In President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin, the United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison opposition politician Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent last year. Navalny, 44, fell ill on a flight in Siberia in August and was airlifted to Germany, where ...