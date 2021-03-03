Moscow, pledging retaliation, calls US sanctions 'anti-Russian lunge'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late on Tuesday that new sanctions imposed by the United States were evidence of a "hostile anti-Russian lunge" and said it would retaliate to what it described as another blow to U.S.-Russia ties. In President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin, the United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison opposition politician Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent last year. Navalny, 44, fell ill on a flight in Siberia in August and was airlifted to Germany, where ...
When your chance for a Covid shot comes, don't worry about the numbers
March 03, 2021
When getting vaccinated against covid-19, there's no sense being picky. You should take the first authorized vaccine that's offered, experts say.
The newest covid vaccine on the horizon, from Johnson & Johnson, is probably a little less effective at preventing sickness than the two shots already being administered around the U.S., from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. On Saturday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reporting it showed about 66% effectiveness at preventing covid illness in a 45,000-person trial. No one who received the vaccine was hospitalized with or died of the disease, according to the data released by the company and FDA. As many as 4 million doses could be shipped out of J&J's warehouses beginning this week.
<p>The J&J vaccine is similar to the shots from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech but uses a different strategy for transporting genetic code into human cells to stimulate immunity to the disease. The Moderna and <a>Pfizer-BioNTech </a>vaccines were found in trials last fall to be 94% effective in preventing illness caused by covid. They also prevented nearly all severe cases.</p><p>But the difference in those efficacy numbers may be deceptive. The vaccines were tested in different locations and at different phases of the pandemic. And J&J gave subjects in its trial only one dose of the vaccine, while Moderna and Pfizer have two-dose schedules, separated by 28 and 21 days, respectively. The bottom line, however, is that all three do a good job at preventing serious covid.</p><p>“It's a bit like, do you want a Lamborghini or a Chevy to get to work?" said Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, who was a paid consultant in the J&J study. “Ultimately, I just need to get to work. If a Chevy is available, sign me up."</p><p>So while expert panels may debate in the future about which vaccine is best for whom, “from a personal and public health perspective, the best advice for now is to get whatever you can as soon as you can get it, because the sooner we all get vaccinated the better off we all are," said Dr. Norman Hearst, a family doctor and epidemiologist at the University of California-San Francisco.</p><p>Here are five reasons you should take the J&J shot if it's the one that's offered to you first:</p><p><strong>1. All three vaccines protect against hospitalization and death.</strong></p><p>Of the 10 people who got severe disease in the Pfizer trial, nine had received a placebo, or fake vaccine; none of the 30 severe cases in the Moderna trial occurred in people who got the true vaccine. A month after receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot there were no deaths or hospitalizations in those who had been vaccinated. “The real goal is to keep people out of the hospital and the ICU and the morgue," said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. “This vaccine will do that well."</p><p><strong>2. The efficacy levels could be a case of apples and oranges.</strong></p><p>The data that Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech presented to the FDA for their vaccines came from large clinical trials that took place over the summer and early fall in the United States. At the time, none of the new variants of covid — some of which may be better at evading the immune responses produced by vaccines — were circulating here. In contrast, the J&J trial began in September and was put into the arms of people in South America, South Africa and the United States.</p><p>Newly widespread variants in Brazil and South Africa appear somewhat better at evading the vaccine's defenses, and it's possible a new variant in California — where many J&J volunteers were enrolled — may also have that trait. The J&J vaccine was 72% effective against moderate to severe covid in the U.S. part of the trial, compared with 57% in South Africa, where a more contagious mutant virus is the dominant strain. Another vaccine, <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/28/health/covid-vaccine-novavax-south-africa.html">made by the Maryland company Novavax</a>, had 90% efficacy in a large British trial, but only about 50% in South Africa. The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines might not have gotten the same sparkling results had they been tested more recently — or in South Africa.</p><p>“This vaccine was tested in the pandemic here and now," said Dr. Dan Barouch, a Harvard Medical School professor whose lab at the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston developed the J&J vaccine. “The pandemic is a much more complex pandemic than it was several months ago."</p><p>Some of that difference in performance also could be attributable to different patient populations or disease conditions, and not just the mutant virus. A large percentage of South Africans carry the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV. Chinese vaccines have performed <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00186-w">wildly differently</a> in countries where they were tested in recent months.</p><p>“We don't know which vaccines are the Lamborghinis," Poland said, “because these aren't true head-to-head comparisons."</p><p><strong>3. Speed is of the essence.</strong></p><p>To stop the spread of covid, the mutation of the virus that causes it and the continued pummeling of the economy, we all need to be vaccinated as quickly as possible. The inadequate supply of vaccines has been felt acutely.</p><p>Dr. Virginia Banks' 103-year-old mother is one of the few living Americans who were around for the country's last great pandemic — the 1918 influenza — yet she's been unable to get a covid vaccination, said Banks, a physician with Northeast Ohio Infectious Disease Associates in Youngstown.</p><p>Patients can't be picky about which vaccine they accept, Banks said. People “need to get vaccinated with the vaccines out today so we can get closer to herd immunity" to slow the spread of the virus.</p><p>Banks has worked hard to promote covid vaccines to skeptical minority communities, frequently appearing on local TV news and making at least two presentations by Zoom each week. Blacks to date have been vaccinated against covid <a href="https://khn.org/news/article/as-vaccine-rollout-expands-black-americans-still-left-behind/">at much lower rates</a> than whites.</p><p>“There's a downside to waiting," said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and health policy at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Delaying vaccination carries serious risks, given that, as of Saturday, some 2,000 Americans were still dying each day of covid.</p><p><strong>4. The J&J vaccine appears to have some real advantages.</strong></p><p>First, it seems to cause fewer serious side effects like the fever and malaise suffered by some Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine recipients. High fever and dehydration are particular concerns in fragile elderly people who “have one foot on the banana peel," said Dr. Kathryn Edwards, scientific director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program. The J&J vaccine “may be a better vaccine for the infirm."</p><p>Many people may also prefer the J&J shot because “it's one and done," Schaffner said. Easier for administrators too: just one appointment to schedule.</p><p><strong>5. The J&J vaccine is much easier to ship, store and administer.</strong></p><p>While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored in regular refrigerators, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must be kept long-term in “ultra-cold" freezers at temperatures between minus 112 degrees and minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.</p><p>Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines must be used or discarded within six hours after the vial is opened. Vials of the J&J vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator and restored for later use if doses remain. “Right now we have mass immunization clinics that are open but have no vaccine," said Offit. “Here you have a single-dose regime with easy storage and handling."</p><p>A person's address — not their personal preference — may determine which vaccine they receive, said E. John Wherry, director of the Institute for Immunology at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine. He pointed out that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a simpler choice for rural areas.</p><p>“A vaccine doesn't have to be 95% effective to be an incredible leap forward," said Wherry. “When we get to the point where we have choices about which vaccine to give, it will be a luxury to have to struggle with that question."</p><p><em>[<strong>Editor's note:</strong> This is an updated version of a story that was originally published Feb. 1.]</em></p><p><a href="https://khn.org/morning-briefing/">Subscribe</a> to KHN's free Morning Briefing.</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
States aim to chip away at abortion rights with Supreme Court in mind
March 03, 2021
When Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway introduced a bill in the Montana House two years ago that would have prohibited abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, the Republican legislator knew it was unlikely to survive the veto pen of the Democratic governor.
Sure enough, then-Gov. Steve Bullock vetoed that bill and two other anti-abortion measures passed by the Republican-led state legislature. In his veto message, Bullock wrote that “for over 40 years, the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized that the U.S. Constitution prohibits a state from banning abortion."
<p>But now Bullock's gone, replaced by Republican Greg Gianforte, who has promised to sign two proposed measures that would put new limits on abortion. And abortion-rights advocates worry the court ruling that Bullock based his vetoes on — the landmark 1973 <em>Roe v. Wade</em> decision — is on shaky ground.</p><p>The Supreme Court tilted further right with last year's confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, giving the high court a makeup of six justices appointed by Republican presidents and three appointed by Democrats.</p><p>That has emboldened lawmakers in Montana and other right-leaning states to introduce dozens of anti-abortion bills this year in the hope that the high court will hear lawsuits against new state laws and side with the states. The goal is to chip away at <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.</p><p>According to Kristin Ford, national communications director for NARAL Pro-Choice America, more than 60 bills have been introduced or passed in state legislatures so far this year to restrict abortion. Most are in conservative-leaning states like Montana, Kansas and Wyoming.</p><p>“These legislators are willing to do whatever it takes to advance their extreme agenda of gutting <em>Roe v. Wade</em> and pushing abortion care as far out of reach as possible," Ford said. “With <em>Roe</em> in the crosshairs, the stakes for women, people who are pregnant and families are higher than ever."</p><p>Ford and other abortion-rights advocates said any one of those bills could be challenged and make its way to the Supreme Court.</p><p>That's the apparent aim of the conservative state lawmakers pushing bills. In Montana, legislators have introduced six anti-abortion measures so far this year, including Sheldon-Galloway's proposed ban on abortions after 20 weeks.</p><p>“If this legislation made it all the way to the Supreme Court, that would be a good thing, because we need to revisit <em>Roe v. Wade</em>," Sheldon-Galloway said.</p><p>Eric Scheidler, executive director of the Pro-Life Action League, based in Chicago, said the rash of bills exemplifies the changing methods of the anti-abortion movement. When his father founded the Pro-Life Action League in the 1970s, the organization's goal was simply to get the <em>Roe v. Wade</em> decision overturned, either in the courts or in the statehouses. But now anti-abortion groups are taking a piecemeal approach.</p><p>He said it's more likely that the current Supreme Court will overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em> incrementally rather than all at once.</p><p>“Will this court overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>? It's possible," Scheidler said. “But I think we're more likely to see this court put more restrictions on abortion. I think five years from now we'll realize that <em>Roe v. Wade</em> was slowly overturned without it ever making a big headline."</p><p>For anti-abortion groups, pushing legislation through at the state level may be their only option since Democrats control Congress and the White House. President Joe Biden has said he wants to “codify" <em>Roe v. Wade</em> and appoint federal judges who will respect the precedent.</p><p>Sheldon-Galloway said her bill, dubbed the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, would protect unborn children who might feel pain during an abortion.</p><p>Abortion advocates said that the bill is based on dubious science and that abortions at that point in pregnancy are rare and usually happen only for medical reasons. Similar bills are being introduced in Florida, Hawaii, New Jersey and Oregon.</p><p>“There are very few abortions that happen after 20 weeks, and when they do they usually occur because of a significant medical issue," said Alison James, chairperson of Montanans for Choice, an abortion-rights group. “These are usually wanted pregnancies, and so these unnecessary laws put women and families through the wringer. It will treat them like criminals."</p><p>Groups like Montanans for Choice have stepped up their efforts this year because they know that any abortion bill that passes the Montana legislature will be signed into law. Other bills working their way through the legislature would prohibit people from accessing abortion medication through the mail and require doctors to offer an ultrasound before terminating a pregnancy. Another would create a ballot initiative asking Montanans to decide whether fetuses that live through an abortion are people with legal rights.</p><p>Similar legislation has been introduced in a dozen other states, according to the National Right to Life Committee.</p><p>Nicole Smith, a fellow of the Society of Family Planning and a board member for Montanans for Choice, said it is highly likely that any abortion bills that become law would be challenged in court, making the states the first battleground in the new laws' journey to the Supreme Court.</p><p>“We're seeing an onslaught of bills," Smith said. “And it will result in a legal battle."</p><p><em>[Correction: This article was updated at 2 p.m. ET on March 2, 2021, to correct that Gov. Greg Gianforte promised to sign two anti-abortion measures into law.]</em></p><p><a href="https://khn.org/morning-briefing/">Subscribe</a> to KHN's free Morning Briefing.</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Voters outraged as Georgia House passes 'reprehensible' GOP bill
March 03, 2021
Civil and voting rights organizations on Tuesday joined Democratic lawmakers in condemning Republican legislators in Georgia after the state House of Representatives approved a bill imposing new restrictions on voting that one group said "harken back to the dark days of Jim Crow."On Monday, the state House voted 97-22, largely along party lines, to pass H.B. 531, which requires more identification for absentee voting, limits the number of ballot drop boxes, and curtails weekend early voting days. The measure now heads to the Republican-controlled state Senate, where a committee voted Monday to end no-excuse absentee voting.
Speaking of her Republican colleagues, state Rep. Kimberly Alexander (D-#66) said after the House vote that GOP lawmakers "are trying to change the rules of the election here in Georgia, rules that you wrote, because you were handed defeat."
<p>"You know that your only chance of winning future elections is to prevent Georgians from having their votes counted and their voices heard," Alexander told the <em>Atlanta Journal-Constitution</em>.</p> <iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1366492961501044738&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F03%2F02%2Freprehensible-power-grab-outrage-georgia-house-passes-gop-bill-restricting-voting&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 404px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe> <p>Alexander's remarks were echoed by Aklima Khondoker, Georgia state director at the advocacy group All Voting is Local, who said in a statement that "these new bills are a reprehensible power grab that were rushed through committee and never intended to solve the real issues that plagued our elections like long lines, machine malfunctions, and staffing scarcities."</p><p>"Georgia voters turned out in November and January, making their voices heard through ballot drop boxes, expanded absentee voting, and increased early voting hours," added Khondoker. "That increased access empowered voters to change Georgia's political landscape, and now, the legislature is trying to ensure it never happens again. Georgians must have the freedom to vote in the way that works best for them."</p> <iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1366492400613535747&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F03%2F02%2Freprehensible-power-grab-outrage-georgia-house-passes-gop-bill-restricting-voting&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 451px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe> <p>Aunna Dennis, executive director at the progressive watchdog group Common Cause – Georgia , <a href="https://www.commoncause.org/georgia/press-release/jim-crow-echoes-in-georgia-legislatures-voting-restrictions/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> in a statement that "Georgia Republicans didn't like the results of the 2020 election so they decided they would try to dictate who they will let vote and who they won't let vote." Dennis continued: </p> <blockquote>Republican legislators have deliberately targeted Black and brown Georgians with a disgraceful string of bills that harken back to the dark days of Jim Crow in Georgia. If anyone has any doubts whatsoever about the racial targeting of this proposed legislation they need look no further than its ban on weekend early voting which will end Souls to the Polls, the longstanding tradition of Black congregations in Georgia going to vote after Sunday services...<br/>The process of jamming these voter suppression bills through the Georgia House and Senate has been a travesty. Changes were being introduced right through the weekend and the opportunity for public input was woefully insufficient. And remarkably, the whole process was based on a lie that GOP legislators themselves perpetuated. They lied to their supporters about the result of the election and then used the doubts sown by those lies as justification for this strongarm attempt to install minority rule by keeping thousands of Georgians from voting.<br/> </blockquote> <p>Georgia's U.S. senators—both Democrats—weighed in on the bills, with Raphael Warnock <a href="https://twitter.com/ReverendWarnock/status/1366464001710968832" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">calling</a> them "blatant voter suppression" and Jon Ossoff <a href="https://twitter.com/ossoff/status/1366557309845999616" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">noting</a> that H.B. 531's passage came the same day the Senate unanimously passed his resolution honoring the late Rep. John Lewis, a civil and voting rights icon. </p> <iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-2&frame=false&hideCard=true&hideThread=false&id=1366464001710968832&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F03%2F02%2Freprehensible-power-grab-outrage-georgia-house-passes-gop-bill-restricting-voting&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 221px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe> <iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-3&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1366557309845999616&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F03%2F02%2Freprehensible-power-grab-outrage-georgia-house-passes-gop-bill-restricting-voting&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 673px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe> <p>Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, <a href="https://twitter.com/Sifill_LDF/status/1366554022610694144" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a> that the Lewis resolution's passage "won't, but it should, shame those so hell-bent on passing voter suppression bills in Georgia right now." </p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
