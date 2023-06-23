Moscow to try Wagner head for mutiny as Ukraine prepares main thrust in counteroffensive

KYIV (Reuters) - Russia said it would prosecute mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin for armed mutiny after he accused military leaders of killing 2,000 of his fighters, raising the stakes in a growing confrontation with top officials. As a long-running standoff between him and the Defence Ministry appeared to come to a head late on Friday, the ministry issued a statement denying Prigozhin's accusations and denouncing them as "informational provocation." Kyiv, meanwhile, said the major thrust in its counteroffensive against Moscow's invasion had yet to be launched. "The main blow is still to come,...