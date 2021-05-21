Mother of Army officer returns to United States and family following deportation
Rocio Rebollar Gomez waits for her name to be called out so she can travel to the United States to see her family after being deported in January 2020. - Alejandro Tamayo/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

SAN DIEGO – Even after being deported from the United States and separated from her children and grandchildren, Rocio Rebollar Gomez never stopped believing in miracles — or praying for one of her own. This week, her prayers were finally answered. Rebollar Gomez was allowed to return to San Diego on Thursday about a year and a half after being forced to leave. Her case drew international attention in 2019 as her family pleaded with the U.S. government to give her permission to stay through a program for parents of active military members. Her son, 1st Lt. Gibram Cruz, is an Army intelligence o...