Mother of jailed minor who protested against the Cuban government goes on hunger strike

A man waves a Cuban flag during a demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, on July 11, 2021. - Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
A Cuban mother has gone on a hunger strike to call for the release of her imprisoned child, as family members get increasingly desperate over the fate of minors facing harsh sentences for protesting against the government on July 11. Barbara Farrat, the mother of 17-year-old Jonathan Torres Farrat, said she decided to stop eating Saturday “because of the increased repression and harassment my son and I are facing from state security agents.” In a phone interview with the Miami Herald, Farrat, an HIV patient, said she had stomach pains and was feeling nauseous, but she was determined to go all ...